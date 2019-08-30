Serena advances easily at the US Open

Serena Williams used a seven-game run midway through the match to grab control and moved into the U.S. Open's fourth round for the 18th consecutive appearance with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Karolina Muchova.

Williams had a bit of shakiness with her serve, double-faulting seven times.

Otherwise, she played well, and went from trailing 3-2 at the outset to grabbing the opening set and a 3-0 lead in the second.

Williams is seeking a seventh title at Flushing Meadows and the 24th Grand Slam singles trophy of her career.

On Sunday, she will face 22nd-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia for a quarterfinal berth.