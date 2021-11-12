Sergio Aguero says he's staying positive about the future of his career.

Aguero addressed retirement rumours on Friday as the 33-year-old Barcelona and Argentina forward is sidelined for three months after experiencing chest pains during a match last month.

Ante los rumores les cuento que estoy siguiendo las indicaciones de los médicos del club, haciendo pruebas y tratamiento y ver mi evolución en el plazo de los 90 días. Siempre en positivo 🤟🏽 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 12, 2021

"Given the rumours, I can say that I am following the indications of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days," Aguero wrote on Twitter. "Always positive."

Aguero, in his first season at Camp Nou after a trophy-filled decade with Manchester City, came off at the half of an Oct. 30 1-1 draw with Alaves when he complained of a pain in his chest. He was taken to hospital for further evaluation. It was only Aguero's fifth appearance for his new club, having been out of action with a calf injury for the first two months of the season.

City's all-time leading scorer and fourth all-time in the Premier League with 184 league goals, Aguero was part of Argentina's Copa America-winning squad last summer.