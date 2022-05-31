Fresh off his win at the Monaco Grand Prix, Sergio Perez has signed an extension with Red Bull.

Perez re-signed with the team through 2024 on Tuesday.

Perez, 32, is currently in his second season with Red Bull.

"Winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and to celebrate my first victory there with this announcement that I will continue with @redbullracing until 2024 is just the icing on the cake. #NeverGiveUp," Perez wrote on Twitter Tuesday.