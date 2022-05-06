No NBA games last night and I felt like that meme of John Travolta in Pulp Fiction. But we’re back!

The 76ers welcome in their hometown hero, Kyle Lowry, as the Heat try to run away with this series.



Joel Embiid is currently listed as out on the official injury report but he been quoted as “really, really wanting to play”. He cleared concussion protocols this morning.

There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA's great play-through-pain efforts recently. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 6, 2022

The spread has been on the move getting as high as four points in Miami’s favour since opening.

With Embiid’s status up in the air, all the props are off the board at the moment.

Pivoting to the West, Dallas welcomes Phoenix to American Airlines Center as they get set to defend home-court.

In the first round, the Mavericks were a completely different team defensively at home, a trend that carried over from the regular season.

Even after getting routed in the first two games, Dallas is essentially a pick em for Game 3.

(1) Phoenix Suns vs. (4) Dallas Mavericks

Current Odds:

PHX -1, o/u 219

1) Is this series just a shoot-out now?

Phoenix had the NBA’s third-best defensive rating in the regular season. Dallas had the seventh. But the way these two offences are rolling, all of that feels irrelevant.

From time to time you’ll hear the announcers comment, “good D, better O.”

That’s how it’s been all series.

The Suns had the best field-goal percentage in the regular season and they’ve only gotten better in the playoffs. Through eight games, they’re shooting 53.5 per cent from the field.

Luka Doncic shot 45.7 per cent from the field during the regular season. He’s up to 50 per cent over five playoff games.

LUKA 😤



Spin. Hesi. Post up. Fake Spin. Up fake. AND 1#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/o6y4EDY4JC — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2022

Some player fold under the bright lights, others thrive. Dallas and Phoenix both have shot makers who come through in the clutch.

The total for Game 1 opened at 214.5. It’s moved up to 219 for tonight.

Both squads are operating so beautifully in their half-court sets; their respective defensive ratings aren’t much of a factor. Add in the fact they’re second and third worst in fast-break points through the semis, and you can see how there’s still room for more points.

Best Bet: Over 219

2) Does anyone other than Doncic run Dallas’ offence?

In every postseason since Doncic entered the league, his minutes, usage, and scoring have gone up.

He’s averaged 26.4 points per game over his regular-season career, that spikes to 33.5 in the playoffs.

Luka is simply a superstar.

Even with Mikal Bridges, a DPOY finalist, lining up opposite him, he’s kind of unstoppable.

Last article, I suggested taking the over on every Luka prop. Another way to capitalize on this shift is to target Jalen Brunson’s unders.

Coming off a magnificent series versus Utah, the wow factor of Brunson averaging 27.8 ppg since hangs over bettors.

But as you watch this series, you should’ve noted how muted his offensive usage has been.

When Luka’s on the floor, Dallas cherry-picks one player to operate in the pick-and-roll while the other three spread out beyond the arc.

Brunson is not a standstill shooter.

His success versus Utah was all about his dribble penetration. There simply aren’t as many of those opportunities with Luka playing at this level.

Add in the fact Brunson’s minutes have dropped from 38 mpg to 29.5 mpg series over series, and this is a way to double-down on Luka Magic.

Best Bet: Brunson under 17.5 points