The fantasy trade deadline is just a few days away in most standard leagues. This is your last chance to make meaningful gains before relying solely on free agency.

While pre-draft rankings and ADPs are far in the rear-view mirror, there’s still a chance to dangle some brand- name players in front of managers desperate to shake things up.

On the flip side, some less popular, younger players are due for more responsibility in the second half.

Here are six names to consider:

SELL HIGH

PG, SF: Luka Doncic, DAL

Relax, this isn’t a Doncic slander piece. But remember when he was the preseason MVP favourite and a consensus top-five fantasy pick? Some managers in your league might still be married to that idea. To his credit, he has been top-five, but only when you punt free-throw percentage and turnovers. Yes, his scoring and three-point volume is up but that’s coincided with a decline in defensive production and turnovers. Coming off a blistering shooting performance versus Portland, this feels like the perfect sell window.

Trade Targets:

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN

SF, PF: Kawhi Leonard, LAC

C: Deandre Ayton, PHX

Drafted two spots ahead of Doncic in 2018, Ayton has failed to live up to expectations thus far. After registering consecutive top-35 fantasy performances over his first two seasons, the former first-overall pick has regressed significantly as Phoenix prioritizes winning over his development this season. When Chris Paul was traded to the Suns, there were hopes that Ayton would evolve into a 20-10 big man, receiving endless alley-oops from CP3. Unfortunately, he’s dropped from 14.4 shots per game in 2019-20 to 10.3 this year. Eighty three players in the NBA average more shots per game than him. If you can get a top-50 asset for him before your deadline, pull the trigger.

Trade Targets:

PF, C: Domantas Sabonis, IND

PF, C: Jonas Valanciunas, MEM

PG: De’Aaron Fox, SAC

Great in real life, but mediocre in fantasy. Fox simply doesn’t have a game that translates well. He’s averaging career-high scoring (23.8) and assists (7.4) this season and that’s exactly what you promote to your potential trade partner. Unfortunately, the speedy point guard has too many holes in his game to live up to his top-50 ADP. He has the seventh worst impacting free-throw percentage and has taken a step back in both defensive production and turnovers. He currently sits outside the top-100 and likely has a top-70 ceiling ROS.

Trade Targets:

PG: Mike Conley, UTA

PG: Kemba Walker, BOS

BUY LOW

SF, PF: OG Anunoby, TOR

There are two reasons to buy OG at the deadline. First, he’s been in and out of the lineup so much since January, his current managers might be fatigued waiting for consistent play time. Second, in the off chance the Raptors decide to blow it up, the departure of Norman Powell or Kyle Lowry could result in a few more shots per game. Statistically he’s having a top-40 season, anchored by his 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks. He’s shooting threes (2.0) and scoring (14.0) at a career-high clip and could pump those numbers up even further in the second half.

Trade Targets:

SF, PF: Jerami Grant, DET

SF, PF: Robert Covington, POR

PG: Tyrese Haliburton, SAC

With Sacramento currently 18-25, the front office would be wise to prioritize player development over a playoff push. Haliburton has been the best pick from the 2020 draft and is due for more minutes. Marvin Bagley III is out for at least four weeks with a hand fracture and the rookie has slid into the starting five ever since. Now is a great buy-low window as Haliburton is having his worst stretch of the season since returning from the break, ranking outside the top-125 over his last seven games. I’m betting this is a slump more than a baseline. With LaMelo Ball done for the season, Haliburton has a backdoor chance at winning the ROTY.

Trade Targets:

PG: Lonzo Ball, NOR

PG, SG: Dejounte Murray, SAS

SF, PF: P.J. Washington, CHA

There was a stretch in early February when Washington was being dropped everywhere as he struggled with a foot injury and saw his production dwindle upon Cody Zeller’s return. But he exploded for a 42-point performance versus Sacramento at the end of the month, propping his roster percentage back into the 70s. In his sophomore season, Washington’s biggest fantasy leap has come in free-throw percentage going from 64.7 per cent last year to 79.4 per cent. While the scoring remains inconsistent, he’s established himself as a reliable 3-and-D player, averaging 1.4 threes, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks over 38 games.

Trade Targets:

SG, SF: Andrew Wiggins, GSW

SF, PF: Harrison Barnes, SAC