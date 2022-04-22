Injuries are the theme for Friday’s three-game NBA slate.

The Atlanta Hawks try to take a game back at home with Clint Capela down but John Collins back.

The Milwaukee Bucks suddenly find their backs against the wall on the road without their second scoring option, Khris Middleton.

The Phoenix Suns now have to sort out their offence with All-NBA superstar Devin Booker sidelined with a right hamstring injury.

Here are my three favourite two-leg parlays for each Game 3 tonight.

Miami Heat -1.5 & Trae Young under 27.5 points & under 8.5 assists

Kudos to the Hawks for taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, but they’ve run into a Miami team that’s completely dialled in defensively.

While Atlanta plays significantly better at home, including Young, the Heat outscored them by 23 points in two games at State Farm Arena this season, one game without Kyle Lowry and the other without Jimmy Butler.

It’s commonplace for superstars to elevate during the playoffs, but in this series, it’s clear the Heat have designed their defence to stop Young at all costs. And it’s working.

Looking at Young’s home/away splits from the regular season, he shoots more efficiently at home but maintains the same volume home or away.

Miami finished the regular season with the fourth-best defensive rating even though Bam Adebayo, Lowry and Butler missed a combined 70 games.

I believe these two teams are simply in different tiers. I don’t see Miami letting up in this spot with their tenacious culture.

Young only got to 32 points and assists last game and has averaged 22 over the first two.

Milwaukee Bucks -2.5 & Brook Lopez over 15.5 points

Aside from a three-point lead late in the first quarter, the Bucks played from behind all of Game 2.

It took a career-high 41-point playoff performance from DeMar DeRozan and a 48 percent shooting night from three for the Bulls to split the series. But now that Khris Middleton is sidelined with an MCL sprain, the scales have balanced.

Milwaukee got as short as -3000 to win the series prior to Wednesday. They’re now only favoured -270 with the Bulls at +220 to advance.

The Bucks haven’t looked good through two games, but such a drastic shift in series odds feels like an overcorrection to the baseline abilities for both teams.

Chicago had a 2-21 record against the top four seeds in each conference and struggled against Milwaukee all year (0-4 record).

Brook Lopez, who only played 15 regular-season games, has given the Bucks a surprising lift through two games. Matching up against Nikola Vucevic, the Bucks have to keep exploiting that battle to turn things around.

Lopez went 3-for-6 from three last game and has a history of playing even better on the road.

Phoenix Moneyline & Chris Paul over 20.5 points & 11.5 assists

Leaning into the trend, the Suns head to New Orleans as road favourites.

Like the Bucks, their odds to win the series was once a whopping -3500. That number has shortened to -300.

The loss of Devin Booker cannot be understated, he has been an All-NBA first-team talent this season, and there’s simply no replacing him.

While he leaves a gaping void in their offence, Phoenix is such a talented and organized team that his teammates should all collectively be able to step up.

Yes, Chris Paul is 36 and slowing down, but as we saw in Game 1, he doesn’t need the turbo button to get buckets. CP3 is ‘The Point God’ for a reason, and I think they’ll have an effective game plan to work around the Pelicans’ length.

He’s averaged 35.5 points and assists over the first two games with Booker in the lineup.

Add in the fact that New Orleans shot 17-of-30 from three to secure the Game 2 win, and I think the Suns will remind fans why they won 64 games this season