Seven international prospects to watch for at U18s

While Canada comes into the 2022 IIHF men’s U18 world championship as the reigning champion with two top prospects in Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli, there are other nations chasing the crown.

The United States is by far the most successful nation at the men’s U18s with 10 golds and 17 medals overall, with their last gold coming in 2017.

Finland has four U18 titles in tournament history, including recent gold medals in 2016 and 2018.

Sweden won its first-ever men’s U18 title in 2019 as they bested Russia 4-3 in overtime on a goal from Lucas Raymond, now a top rookie with the Detroit Red Wings this season.

Here are seven prospects from the United States, Finland and Sweden to watch for.

F Logan Cooley – United States

Logan Cooley is a returning player for Team USA as they look to avenge last year’s fifth-place finish at the tournament.

Cooley, a centre for the United States national team development program, had 23 goals and 63 points in 44 games this season. He also made the American World Juniors squad where he had an assist in his lone game played before the tournament was cancelled.

He came in as the No. 2 North American skater in the NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings for the 2022 NHL Draft.

As a 16-year-old at last year’s tournament, he had two assists in five games. This time around, the Pittsburgh native will play an even bigger role.

“He’s such a good player,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “To me, he could be a Josh Norris type. Maybe even [Evgeni] Kuznetsov in Washington. He’s so skilled, smart, competitive.

“For me, he’s the second best player available in this draft after Shane Wright.”

F Cutter Gauthier – United States

Cutter Gauthier piled up the goals this season, leading the USNTDP with 31 goals, and had 53 points in 47 games.

At 6-foot 3 and 194 pounds, Gauthier’s size and goal-scoring ability remind Button of a certain Vegas Golden Knights forward.

“He reminds me a lot of Max Pacioretty,” said Button. “A snap of the wrist and he can score. He can beat you with speed, quickness, he’ll attack you. But if you give him open ice and distance, he’ll beat you.

“He’s got an excellent shot. He knows how to finish in and around the net, knows how to open up goaltenders. He’s a really, really good offensive player.”

Born in Skelleftea, Sweden but representing the United States, Gauthier is committed to Boston College next season and was No. 6 among North American skaters at the midterm ranking.

F Jimmy Snuggerud – United States

Rounding out the trio of forwards on this list representing the United States is USNTDP right winger Jimmy Snuggerud.

The 17-year-old had 20 goals and 56 points in 52 games this season and his development this season has left Button impressed.

“I don’t know if any player I’ve seen this year has improved as much as him from last year,” said Button.

“He’s hungry, he’s driven. He can shoot the puck, make plays. Him and Gauthier have just blown me away how much they’ve improved.”

F Joakim Kemell – Finland

Joakim Kemell comes into the tournament as the No. 1-rated European skater on the NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings.

Selected to wear an ‘A’ for Finland at the tournament, Kemell had three goals in seven games at the 2021 edition where the Finns finished fourth. He also made the Finland roster for the World Juniors and had zero points in two games before the cancellation.

Kemell got off to a hot start in the SM Liiga this season with JYP, registering 12 goals and 18 points in 16 games but a shoulder injury in November kept him out for a stretch. Between injury and a cold streak in the second half of the season, Kemell finished the season with 15 goals and 23 points in 39 games.

“To me, he’s got that [David] Pastrnak quality,” said Button. “Just so gifted skill wise. His start this year in the SM Liiga until he got hurt before the World Juniors, he was one of the leading scorers in the SM Liiga. Not accidental at all.”

G Topias Leinonen - Finland

Topias Leinonen is the midterm top-ranked European goaltender by NHL Central Scouting.

Already 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, Leinonen is an imposing presence in goal, recording a .916 save percentage and 2.28 goals-against average with JYP’s U20 team.

“A good young goaltender,” said Button. “Skilled, size, reads the play well, technically good. You watch somebody like that play and you sit there and do rankings and what not you just go, ‘he’s got everything you would think is necessary to be a No. 1 goalie in the NHL.’

“It’s not easy to be one, at this stage of the game in watching him, you certainly have confidence in projecting him as such.”

F Jonathan Lekkerimaki - Sweden

Jonathan Lekkerimaki is the top-ranked Swedish player on the NHL Central Scouting list at No. 9 amongst European skaters at midterm.

The 18-year-old played 26 games in Sweden’s top league this season with Djurgardens, putting up seven goals and nine points.

“I don’t think he gets near the credit for being a top-end player that I think he is,” said Button. “He can do so many different things in the game.

“From offensively to making plays, to shooting the puck and scoring but he can skate, he gets himself in such good positions because he’s smart and he’s patient. That can start in the neutral zone because he knows where to step in and make a play and then he’s quickly on the attack. It’s a pretty impressive quality.”

F Leo Carlsson – Sweden

The lone player on this list who isn’t draft-eligible until 2023, Leo Carlsson is already considered to be one of the best players available for next year’s draft.

A slick-skating 6-foot-3 centre, the 17-year-old had three goals and nine points in 35 games in Sweden’s top division with Orebro HK.

“He is slick and smart,” said Button. “He played in the Swedish hockey league and was a good player playing for Orebro as a youngster and that’s not easy to do.

“It almost doesn’t even look like he’s skating because he’s so efficient. Kind of glides and moves freely over the ice. It’s quite an impressive thing he does.”