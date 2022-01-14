Hockey Canada has officially named its new management group and coaching staff that will lead Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team in Beijing, with Shane Doan taking over as general manager and Claude Julien as head coach.

“We are excited to announce our experienced management group and coaching staff that will lead Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team at the 2022 Olympics,” said Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada in a statement. “With less than a month until the men’s tournament gets underway at the Olympics, we are excited to continue working with the entire staff as it prepares to represent Canada and build a roster that Canadians can support as it looks to bring home an Olympic gold medal.”

Doan is joined on the management staff by senior vice-president of hockey operations and assistant general manager Scott Salmond and director of player personnel Blair Mackasey.

Joining Julien are assistants Nolan Baumgartner, Jeremy Colliton and Tyler Dietrich.

Doan most recently worked with Canada’s National Men’s Team as general manager and assistant coach at the 2021 Channel One Cup, and won a gold medal as assistant general manager at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. He was part of the management staff at the 2019 Spengler Cup, winning the championship, and was a consultant at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, earning silver. As a player, he represented Canada six times at the IIHF World Championship, winning two gold medals (2003, 2007) and three silver (2005, 2008, 2009).

Doan also won the 2004 World Cup of Hockey and wore the Maple Leaf at the 2006 Olympic Winter Games. He joined the Arizona Coyotes as chief hockey development officer in January 2021.

Julien recently served as head coach of Canada’s National Men’s Team at the 2021 Channel One Cup. He was previously behind the Team Canada bench as an assistant at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, helping Canada win the championship. He won an Olympic gold medal as an assistant coach in 2014 and has twice been an assistant with Canada’s National Junior Team at the IIHF World Junior Championship, winning silver in 1999 and bronze in 2000.

Julien most recently served as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens from 2017-21, and was in the same role from 2003-06. He spent 10 seasons (2007-17) as head coach of the Boston Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 and the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2008-09.