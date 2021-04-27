1h ago
Wright nets hat trick as Canada routs Sweden to open U18 Worlds
Team captain Shane Wright, an expected top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored on the power play, at even strength, and shorthanded for a hat trick as Team Canada routed Sweden 12-1 to open their 2021 IIHF World U18 Championship.
The Canadian Press
U18: Sweden 1, Canada 12
FRESNO, Texas — Captain Shane Wright had a hat trick and Brandt Clarke added two goals and two assists as Canada toppled Sweden 12-1 on Tuesday at the under-18 men's hockey championship.
Wright opened the scoring early in the first before Clarke, Brett Harrison and Francesco Pinelli potted goals in a 2:46 span to blow the game open midway through the period.
Nolan Allan, Ryan Winterton, Mason McTavish, Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven supplied the rest of the offence for Canada (1-0-0), which will face Latvia Wednesday in its second round-robin game.
Pinelli tacked on two helpers for a three-point night, while Thomas Milic made 28 saves for the Canadian squad.
Simon Forsmark kept Sweden (1-1-0) from getting blanked.
Carl Lindbom stopped 10-of-14 shots in 13 minutes of action for the Swedes before getting yanked for Viggo Andren, who made 25 saves in relief.
Canada's 24-man roster includes 23 players from the Canadian Hockey League, with defenceman Corson Ceulemans of the Brooks Bandits junior-A squad being the lone skater not coming out of Canada's major junior league.
Also on Tuesday, Finland edged Russia 4-3 in a shootout, Belarus downed Switzerland 7-1 and the United States beat Germany 5-3.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.