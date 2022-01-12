Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright continues to have a healthy lead on the rest of the prospect field in the January edition of Craig’s List ahead of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

“Not every first-overall pick is created equal,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “There are generational players, superstars, stars, and, in some cases, just really good NHL players. Wright falls into a category of star in the mould of Patrice Bergeron. He’s a complete player who can impact the game in many important and critical situations.

“I don’t see another player in the 2022 draft class who have an impact like Shane. He remains at the top of the list.”

Wright has 11 goals and 30 points through 22 games of the Ontario Hockey League season and was a member of Team Canada at the cancelled 2022 World Juniors.

Logan Cooley of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team maintains his hold on second on the January list. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound centre has 14 goals and 34 points in 24 games this season. Cooley is committed to Notre Dame for next year.

“Cooley is a very skilled centre who can make plays or score,” Button said. “His pace of play, both physically and mentally, puts him in an elite category.”

Finnish right wing Joakim Kemell, who turned heads with a strong start to the SM Liiga season as a 17-year-old with JYP, sits steady at No. 3 in this edition of the rankings.

“Kemell very well may end up having a game that resembles David Pastrnak,” Button said. “He can score in multiple ways, is an exceptionally smart player who finds his way to the dangerous spots, and, like Pastrnak, you shouldn’t underestimate his playmaking abilities.”

The first defenceman on the board is Simon Nemec at No. 4, a 6-foot-1, 192-pound right-shot blueliner who plays for HK Nitra of the Slovak Extraliga.

Button said the race for top blueliner is tight, with David Jiricek up seven spots, from 13 to No. 6, from the last rankings.

“Both are right-shot defencemen but they differ in the type of game they offer,” he said. “The strength of Nemec’s game is in his skating, puck play and ability to process the game at a very high rate of speed. Jiricek is a bigger, more physical defenceman who moves the puck well but may not have the same level of offensive ability as Nemec.

“Both are very good players and the difference may be as simple as which flavour your prefer.”

A pair of Russian wingers – No. 5 Danila Yurov, a right wing for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk of the MHL, and No. 9 Ivan Miroshnichenko, a left wing who is playing for Omskie Krylia in Russia’s VHL, also remain in Button’s top 10.

“Yurov is a powerful, skilled winger who can play the game speed,” Button said. “He has the ability to use his body to carve out room and space.”

The only other Canadian player in the top 10 of the rankings is Winnipeg Ice forward Matt Savoie, who checks in at No. 8. He continues to lead the Western Hockey League in scoring this season with 18 goals and 52 points in 34 games.

 

Craig's List - January 12

 
RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P
1 Shane Wright Kingston (OHL) C 6'0 185 22 11 30
2 Logan Cooley USA U-18 (USHL) C 5'10 174 24 14 34
3 Joakim Kemell JYP (SM Liiga) RW 5'11 ¾ 171 21 12 18
4 Simon Nemec Nitra (SVK) D 6'0 190 25 0 16
5 Danila Yurov Magnitogorsk (KHL) RW 6'1 178 6 3 12
6 David Jiricek Plzen (CZE) D 6'3 189 29 5 11
7 Juraj Slafkovsky TPS (SM Liiga Jr.) C/LW 6'3 ½ 218 11 6 18
8 Matt Savoie Winnipeg (WHL) C/RW 5'9 179 34 18 52
9 Ivan Miroshnichenko Omsk (VHL) LW 6'1 185 28 6 12
10 Liam Öhgren Djurgardens (SWE J-20) LW 6'0 187 16 17 33
11 Alexander Perevalov Yaroslavl (MHL) LW 6'0 191 27 19 37
12 Jonathan Lakkerimaki Djurgardens (SWE J-20) RW 5'10 ½ 165 24 18 33
13 Frank Nazar USA U-18 (USHL) C/RW 5'9 ¾ 175 32 15 36
14 Ty Nelson North Bay (OHL) D 5'9 ½ 195 32 5 26
15 Jimmy Snuggerud USA U-18 (USHL) RW 6'1 ¼ 186 32 15 37
16 Rutger McGroarty USA U-18 (USHL) C 6'0 ¾ 203 26 15 32
17 Conor Geekie Winnipeg (WHL) C 6'3 193 34 11 38
18 Brad Lambert JYP (SM Liiga) RW 6'0 ½ 175 24 2 6
19 Nathan Gaucher Quebec (QMJHL) C/RW 6'3 208 30 15 26
20 Pavel Mintyyukov Saginaw (OHL) D 6'1 ½ 192 29 6 22
21 Isaac Howard USA U-18 (USHL) LW 5'9 ¾ 182 32 14 37
22 Cutter Gauthier USA U-18 (USHL) LW 6'2 189 32 20 32
23 Luca Del Bel Belluz Mississauga (OHL) C 6'0 ½ 178 31 17 43
24 Jordan Gustafson Seattle (WHL) C/LW 5'10 ½ 178 28 13 31
25 Filip Mesar Poprad (SVK) RW 5'10 167 20 5 9
26 Kevin Korchinski Seattle (WHL) D 6'1 ¼ 185 30 4 25
27 Tristan Luneau Gatineau (QMJHL) D 6'1 ½ 175 26 5 15
28 Arseni Koromyslov St. Petersburg (MHL) D 6'3 180 20 0 8
29 Denton Mateychuk Moose Jaw (WHL) D 5'11 188 34 7 30
30 Danny Zhilkin Guelph (OHL) C/LW 6'0 ½ 183 27 10 24
31 Bryce McConnell-Barker Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) C 6'1 187 32 11 22
32 Jack Hughes Northeastern (NCAA) C 5'11 165 20 5 9
                 
33 Marco Kasper Rögle (SHL) C 6'1 183 25 4 6
34 Jiří  Kulich Karlovy (CZE) C 5'11 ½ 172 31 7 11
35 Rieger Lorenz Okotoks (AJHL) LW 6'1 ½ 184 40 26 63
36 Adam Ingram Youngtown (USHL) C 6'2 ¼ 165 26 16 35
37 Aleksanteri Kaskimaki HIFK (SM Liiga Jr.) C 5'11 ½ 181 22 15 29
38 Simon Forsmark Orebro (SWE J-20) D 6'2 191 22 4 25
39 Owen Beck Mississauga (OHL) C 5'11 190 31 13 29
40 Alexander Suzdalev HV 71 (SWE J-20) LW 6'2 172 29 11 32
41 Artyom Duda Moskva (MHL) D 6'1 180 35 11 31
42 Owen Pickering Swift Current D 6'3 ½ 179 32 6 20
43 Matyas Sapovaliv Saginaw (OHL) C 6'3 178 29 10 25
44 Maverick Lamoreux Drummondville (QMJHL) D 6'6 ¾ 196 30 3 11
45 Noah Warren Gatineau (QMJHL) D 6'4 ¾ 214 29 3 12
46 Sam Rinzel Chaska High (USHS) D 6'4 ¼ 177 12 3 16
47 Matthew Poitras Guelph (OHL) C 5'11 173 27 9 21
48 Lane Hutson USA U-18 (USHL) D 5'8 148 32 4 28
49 Christian Kyrou Erie (OHL)   5'10 ¼ 182 28 6 22
50 Seamus Casey USA U-18 (USHL) D 5'9 ¾ 162 30 5 18
51 Calle Odelius Djurgardens (SWE J-20) D 5'11 ¼ 185 27 3 20
52 Gleb Trikozov Omsk (MHL) RW 6'1 185 15 8 14
53 Filip Bystedt Linköping (SWE J-20) C 6'2 ½ 187 23 11 26
54 Angus Booth Shawinigan (QMJHL) D 6'0 ¼ 177 31 1 21
55 Mats Lindgren Kamloops (WHL) D 5'10 ¾ 173 31 2 20
56 Tucker Robertson Peterborough (OHL) C 5'10 ½ 190 28 19 41
57 Matt Seminoff Kamloops (WHL) RW 5'10 ¾ 180 30 15 33
58 Jani Nyman Ilves (SM Liiga Jr.) RW 6'2 ¾ 212 22 13 22
59 Ruslan Gazizov London (OHL) RW 5'11 185 19 5 16
60 Antonin Verreault Gatineau (QMJHL) LW 5'8 162 29 8 26
61 Jorian Donovan Hamilton (OHL) D 6'1 182 30 3 12
62 Elias Salomonsson Skellefteå (SWE J-20) D 6'0 172 23 8 17
63 Paul Ludwinski Kingston (OHL) LW 5'11 172 25 6 18
64 Colton Smith London (OHL) LW 6'2 ½ 207 28 12 17
                 
65 Kyle Jackson North Bay (OHL) C 6'2 191 23 15 37
66 Fraser Minten Kamloops (WHL) C 6'1 185 30 10 23
67 Topias Leinonen JYP (SM Liiga Jr.) G 6'4 ¼ 214 17 2.17 .919
68 Ludwig Persson Frolunda (SWE J20) LW 6'0 178 24 16 35
69 Hunter Haight Barrie (OHL) C/RW 5'10 ½ 173 21 7 13
70 Brandon Lisowsky Saskatoon (WHL) C/LW 5'8 ¼ 171 33 19 27
71 Mathew Ward Swift Current (WHL) C 5'7 ½ 156 32 12 34
72 Ryan Chesley USA U-18 (USHL) D 6'0 ¼ 187 31 2 7
73 Michael Buchinger Guelph (OHL) D 5'11 ¾ 178 27 0 15
74 Lucas Edmonds Kingston (OHL) RW 5'11 185 26 17 52
75 Isiah George London (OHL) D 6'0 ¼ 195 28 1 10
76 Jordan Dumais Halifax (QMJHL) RW 5'8 165 30 16 47
77 Quinn Finley Madison (USHL) LW 5'11 ½ 168 14 5 10
78 Jake Karabela Guelph (OHL) C/LW 5'10 ½ 165 27 3 19
79 Daniil Ivanov Moskva (MHL) D 6'4 209 29 6 18
80 Julian Lutz München (DEL) LW 6'1 ¾ 185 0 0 0
 