OHL: Wright scores lone goal of shootout to give Frontenacs win over 67's

OTTAWA — Shane Wright had the lone goal in the shootout to give the Kingston Frontenacs a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa 67's in Ontario Hockey League action Tuesday night.

Leevi Merilainen made 38 saves for the Frontenacs (7-3-2-0), including six stops in overtime. He stopped Ottawa's Brenden Sirizzotti, Vinzenz Rohrer and Dylan Robinson in the shootout.

Will Cranley made 34 saves for Ottawa (8-4-0-1). Rohrer scored twice for the 67's and Vsevolod Gaidamak had the other goal.

Francesco Arcuri, Jordan Frasca and Christopher Thibodeau had the Kingston goals.

In the other OHL game Tuesday night, the Guelph Storm defeated the London Knights 4-3 in overtime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2021.