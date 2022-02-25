Wright 'super happy' for chance to show off his skills in CHL Top Prospects Game

The projected first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Shane Wright, is in action Friday night as the Kingston Frontenacs take on the Oshawa Generals in OHL action.

Wright is the No. 1 prospect on TSN’s Mid-Season NHL Draft Rankings. The Burlington, Ont. native has posted 20 goals and 37 assists in 41 games this season. Over the past month, the 18-year-old has scored five goals and added nine assists in 10 games.

Watch the Frontenacs take on the Generals LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca, and TSN Direct.

The Frontenacs sit second in the OHL’s East Division with a 28-14-3 record, three points behind the first place Hamilton Bulldogs. They are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa 67’s on Wednesday.

Edmonton Oilers’ prospect Ty Tullio leads the Generals against the Frontenacs. The captain leads Oshawa in all three major offensive categories with 26 goals, 39 assists, and 65 points in 45 games. The Lakeshore, Ont. native was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Oilers. Tullio has recorded seven goals and 14 points in nine games this month.

The Generals are 6-2-0-2 in their past 10 games but are coming off a 3-1 loss to Peterborough on Thursday