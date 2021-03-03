After months of verbal and back-and-forth, it's time to settle things in the ring. In a hotly anticipated mixed tag-team match, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes teams with Red Velvet to take on Jade Cargill and NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal.

You can catch AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN1/2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Mixed tag-team match: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes (w/ Arn Anderson) and Red Velvet vs. Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill - The feud that has been building for months finally comes to a head. Cargill first arrived on Dynamite and Nov. 11 and let Rhodes know that O'Neal was coming for him. Only a week later, Cargill jumped Brandi Rhodes, Cody's wife, backstage, Pillmanizing her arm and leaving her lying. To clear the air, Brandi and Shaq had a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone where O'Neal apologized for Cargill's actions and had nothing but respect for the Rhodes family. But as Brandi was leaving, O'Neal made an offhand remark that infuriated Rhodes, who responded by throwing water in Shaq's face. While it appeared that it would be Rhodes teaming with her husband to take on O'Neal and Cargill, her pregnancy made this impossible. With Brandi unable to compete, Red Velvet stepped up in her stead to defend her friend's honour. What will transpire on Wednesday night is anybody's guess. Cargill is obviously a high-performance athlete and in impeccable condition, but what she's capable of in the ring is unknown. And can Rhodes compete physically with the much larger Shaq? He says that matches over the years with Paul Wight has prepared him for a challenge such as this, but Shaq's unpredictability can't be accounted for. Whatever will happen, this match should make for appointment viewing.

Six-man tag-team match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Tully Blanchard - The enmity between Cody and Shaq isn't the only feud coming to a head on Wednesday night. After weeks of matches, sneak attacks and even a kidnapping, Jurassic Express as a full unit will finally get their hands on FTR and their advisor. And this time, Tully Blanchard won't be around to give his charges an unfair edge - he's wrestling, too. Wednesday night's match will be the iconic Horseman's first in-ring action in 14 years and his first bout on national TV in over 30 years. If Blanchard has proven anything in his time in AEW, it's that he can still move. Blanchard has routinely gotten involved in the former AEW World Tag Team Champions' matches and doled out some vicious spike piledrivers. But Wednesday night will be no walk in the park because the normally fun-loving Jurassic Express are out for revenge after weeks of torment. FTR is responsible for cutting the horns off of Luchasaurus's mask and leaving Stunt tied to a chair for hours and this is the trio's first opportunity to make Harwood, Wheeler and Blanchard pay. FTR might be two of AEW's best in-ring technicians, but nothing about this match is going to be pretty.

AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament Final: "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Ryo Mizunami - It all comes down to this as the two women who survived the Eliminator meet to determine who will take on Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship at Revolution. Mizunami emerged from the Japan bracket with victories over Maki Ito, Aja Kong and Yuka Sakazaki. Former champion Rose made her way through the United States brackets by defeating Tay Conti, Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. Both women have established histories with Shida. In their two singles matches in AEW, Shida holds two wins over Rose, including defeating her for the AEW Women's title at Double or Nothing last May. Mizunami has only crossed paths with Shida once in AEW (in a six-woman tag when they were on the same side. Mizunami, Shida and Riho defeated Kong, Emi Sakura and Yuka Sakazaki at Double or Nothing 2019), but have met countless times as both ally and opponent in Japan over the years in promotions like Ice Ribbon, Pro Wrestling WAVE and Michinoku Pro. Both of Rose and Mizunami would love another crack at Shida, but they'll have to get through each other first. While it will be their first match in AEW, this will actually not be the first meeting between the two women. At a Pro Wrestling WAVE event in 2018, Rose teamed with Yumi Okha and Mio Momono to defeat the team of Mizunami, Shida and Misaki Ohata. Both women have upped their games a great deal since then with Rose, especially, picking up significant experience over the past two-plus years. Who will become the No. 1 contender to Shida's title?

Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. "Hangman" Adam Page and John "4" Silver - Ahead of their match at Revolution where each man's Q1 earnings will be on the line, "Big Money Matt" and the Hangman will meet in the ring in tag-team action. On last week's Dynamite, Hardy vowed to take out every member of the Dark Order and proceeded to toss Alan "5" Angels off the stage and through a table. He has his sights set on making Silver his next victim. Hardy's doing all this, of course, to play mind games with Page, who has struck up a friendship with the Dark Order in recent months, after they aided the Hangman as backup against Hardy, Private Party (Quen and Isiah Kassidy) and TH2 (Jack Evans and Angelico) over the past several weeks. It was Page who turned the tables on Hardy, when he attempted to get Hangman drunk enough to sign over management rights and a significant cut of his pay, by feigning his intoxication and switching up the paperwork, tricking Hardy into putting his earnings on the line at the PPV. Will Wednesday night provide the opportunity for one man to soften up the other before Sunday night's big match?

Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier: Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens) vs. Preston "10" Vance - The winner of Sunday night's Face of the Revolution ladder match will earn a shot against Darby Allin for his TNT Championship down the road. But the Revolution match is slated to have six participants and right now, we only know four of them (Cody Rhodes, Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky and Penta El Zero M). A fifth man will join the match on Wednesday night - but will it be Caster or Vance? For both men, this will easily be their most high-profile singles match to date in AEW. While Caster is known as a tag-team wrestler alongside Bowens in The Acclaimed, he has significant singles experience over the years, taking on the likes of MJF, Ace Austin and Wheeler YUTA in the past. In AEW, Caster is 2-1 in singles competition, including a win over Marko Stunt last month. A member of the Dark Order, Vance's singles resume within AEW is considerably heftier than Caster's, having stepped in the ring against Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy and Dustin Rhodes among others. Both men know a huge opportunity awaits the victor, so neither Vance nor Caster will be holding back on Wednesday night.

PLUS:

- Paul Wight addresses AEW for the first time since his surprise signing with the company last week when he speaks to Tony Schiavone

- The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF) hold a press conference before they challenge the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Revolution

- Death Triangle (PAC and Rey Fenix) are in tag-team action

- TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting will appear live