Cataractes try for sweep over Islanders in Game 4 of QMJHL Championship on TSN

The Shawinigan Cataractes are looking to sweep the 2022 QMJHL Championship series as they take on the Charlottetown Islanders in Game 4 on Thursday.

The game can be seen LIVE on TSN5, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 7pm et.

Game 3 ended in heartbreak for the Islanders, as the puck took a weird bounce off the stick of defenceman Noah Laaouan and ended up in the back of the net for an own-goal, giving the Cataractes a 5-4 win in overtime.

Edmonton Oilers prospect Xavier Bourgault scored twice for the Cataractes, with Isaac Menard and Dallas Stars prospect Mavrik Bourque adding a goal apiece. Bourque's goal, his eighth of the postseason, tied it up in the third period to set up overtime.

For the Islanders, Patrick Guay led the way, as he has so often this playoffs, with two goals. His 12th of the playoffs gave the Islanders the lead in the second frame but they were unable to tack on any more goals in the contest.

Antoine Coulombe, who registered 32 saves in the win for the Cataractes and has a .932 save percentage and a sparkling 1.98 goals against average this playoffs, will try to lead the Cataractes to the Memorial Cup with a win in Game 4.

The Islanders will counter with Francesco Lapenna, who will appear in his leading 14th game this playoffs, as they try to find a way to claw back into this series.