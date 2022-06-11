Cataractes look to claim QMJHL Championship in Game 5

The road to the 2022 Memorial Cup continues this afternoon as the Shawinigan Cataractes look to book their ticket to the Memorial Cup Tournament with a victory over the Charlottetown Islanders in Game 5 of the Quebec Major Junior Championship Final.

The game can be seen LIVE Saturday on TSN4, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The Islanders were able to stave off elimination in Game 4 after routing the Cataractes 7-0 in Shawinigan.

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Brabenec and Montreal Canadiens prospect Xavier Simoneau led the way for the Islanders, contributing four points each.

Islanders forward Brett Budgell added two goals and an assist and Canadiens prospect William Trudeau also added a pair.

Golden Knights prospect Lukas Cormier and forward Patrick Guay also scored for the Islanders.

Francesco Lapenna stopped all 16 shots he faced in the shutout victory for the islanders while Cataractes netminder Antoine Coulombe stopped 29 of 34 shots to take the loss.

If necessary, Game 6 will be in Shawinigan on Monday and can be seen live on TSN1 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT