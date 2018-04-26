Must See: Shazier walks on stage to announce Steelers' pick

There was a special moment during the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday when the Pittsburgh Steelers made their selection.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a serious spinal injury in a game this season that led to spinal stabilization surgery and months in the hospital, walked on the stage to announce the team's pick.

Shazier received big cheers from the fans in attendance as he walked to the podium and announced Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds as the Steelers' pick at 28th overall.