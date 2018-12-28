Shinkaruk scores twice as Rocket double up Checkers

LAVAL, Que. — Hunter Shinkaruk scored twice, including the game-winner, as the Laval Rocket doubled up the Charlotte Checkers in American Hockey League action Friday.

Lukas Vejdemo and Daniel Audette also got on the scoresheet for the Rocket (14-16-4), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Greg McKegg and Dennis Robertson both scored in the second period for the Checkers (23-8-2), who slashed their deficit to 3-2 before Shinkaruk's insurance marker at 17:15 of the third.

Connor LaCouvee turned aside 22 shots for the victory. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 16-of-20 shots in the loss.

The Rocket were scoreless in four chances with the man advantage. The Checkers capitalized on 1 of 4 power-play opportunities.