Silent Sonet looks to get back on winning track in Zadracarta Media Release

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 – Silent Sonet, bred and owned by Ivan Dalos, looks for her first victory of the season on Saturday’s Queen’s Plate undercard at Woodbine in the $100,000 Zadracarta Stakes, one of two added-money events she won in 2018.



A five-time winner from 18 starts, the defending Zadracarta champion will be making her sixth appearance in 2019. Silent Sonet’s best finish this campaign was a runner-up effort in the Ballade Stakes on May 11.



The five-year-old daughter of Silent Name (JPN) comes into the seven-furlong race off a fifth-place finish in the Grade 3 Hendrie Stakes.



Nick Gonzalez, just four wins away from 1,500 for his career, trains the bay mare that’s posted nine top-three finishes.



Silent Sonet made her career debut a winning one, taking a five-furlong main track race at Woodbine on May 20, 2017. Breaking from the outside post 12, the bay got away tenth, but was 1 ½-lengths on top at the stretch call. At the wire, she was 6 ¾-lengths clear of her nearest rival.



One race later, Silent Sonet contested her first added-money affair, the Alywow Stakes, finishing fourth. After another win, the Ontario-bred was third in the Passing Mood Stakes.



In her next engagement, the La Prevoyante Stakes on September 10, 2017, Silent Sonet recorded her first added-money crown.



“She’s a big filly,” said Dalos after the victory. “I thought she was too big to be a two-year-old runner. We just took it easy, knowing she was going to be a nice three-year-old, and this is what she turned out to be.”



Another memorable moment came when in October 2018 when Silent Sonet lit up the tote board to the tune of 56-1 when taking the Grade 3 Ontario Fashion Stakes.



“This filly has been doing so great for us and the cool weather didn’t hurt,” said Gonzalez. “She really didn’t deserve to be 50-whatever-to-1 in my mind. I’m just so happy for Ivan. It’s a tribute to him and we’re so lucky here in Ontario that he just continues to do a great job owning and breeding and carrying on. He’s just great for us.”



The Ontario-bred, listed as the 5-2 morning line favourite for the Zadracarta, will look to get back to her winning ways on Saturday.



The Zadracarta is race three on Saturday’s stakes-stacked Queen’s Plate card. First post time is 12 p.m.



FIELD FOR THE $100,000 ZADRACARTA

POST - HORSE - JOCKEY - TRAINER

1 – Red Cabernet – Emma-Jayne Wilson – Ian Black

2 – Silent Sonet – Davy Moran – Nick Gonzalez

3 – Scotty’s Model – Rafael Hernandez – Norm McKnight

4 – Miss Sea – Luis Contreras – Mike Keogh

5 – Alnilah – Kirk Johnson – Daniel O’Callaghan

6 – China Rider – Javier Castellano – David Cannizzo

7 – Zestina – Gary Boulanger – Sid Attard

8 – Desert Isle – Junior Alvarado – Graham Motion

