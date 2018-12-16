MILAN — Arkadiusz Milik scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-0 win for Napoli at Cagliari on Sunday and prevent his team's title hopes diminishing even further.

Milik had seen a late effort saved on Tuesday as Napoli was eliminated from the Champions League at Liverpool but he curled in a free kick in Sardinia to prevent the week from going from bad to worse for his club.

Napoli remained second, eight points behind Juventus and six above third-placed Inter after both clubs won on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti again rotated his squad and Napoli stars Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Marek Hamsik and Jose Callejon all started from the bench.

Cagliari was unbeaten at home this season and had a number of chances in the first half before Napoli responded after the break.

Napoli went close on several occasions and Milik's header from Mertens' cross bounced off the crossbar and just the wrong side of the line for the visitors.

It appeared as if the match was going to finish in a draw before Milik curled in a wonderful free kick into the top right corner.

SCORING TOUCH

Giovanni Simeone has rediscovered his goalscoring touch, much to Fiorentina's relief.

Simeone hadn't scored in 10 matches before last weekend, but he netted his second goal in as many matches as Fiorentina fought back to beat Empoli 3-1.

It was Fiorentina's first win in nine matches and saw it move up to eighth in the Serie A standings, although it could be surpassed by Roma, which hosts Genoa later.

Empoli hadn't lost since Giuseppe Iachini replaced Aurelio Andreazzoli as coach, winning three of its four matches in that period.

And it took the lead in the 23rd minute as Francesco Caputo rolled the ball across the face of goal and Rade Krunic tapped it in.

Simeone set up Kevin Mirallas shortly before halftime for the equalizer and then put his side in front in the 59th when he headed in Cristiano Biraghi's cross.

Substitute Bryan Dabo sealed the result with the goal of the game, 12 minutes from time. Dabo, who had only been on the pitch for three minutes, intercepted a pass in his own half and went on a surging run before firing into the bottom right corner.

Empoli remained five points above the relegation zone.

OTHER MATCHES

Spal is also five points above the relegation zone after it could only manage a 0-0 draw at home to bottom club Chievo Verona.

Spal substitute Sergio Floccari hit the crossbar in stoppage time.

Frosinone remained 19th and five points from safety after losing 2-0 against Sassuolo, which moved up to sixth.

Sampdoria beat Parma 2-0 to go seventh.

