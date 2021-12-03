The NCAA Football conference championship weekend has arrived.

Saturday’s games will have some serious playoff implications, and by the time it is all said and done the top four could look much different than it does right now. Alabama, Cincinnati and Michigan will pretty much be assured a playoff spot with a win. If Oklahoma State gets the win, they will be the first team to climb into the top four should one of those three teams in the top four falter. There is just so much at stake this weekend in addition to the conference championship trophies.

Meanwhile, independent Notre Dame is currently the sixth-ranked team in the country and will not play on Saturday. However, they still have an outside shot of making it into the College Football Playoff if we get enough surprises this weekend, and I’m not talking about the type of surprise that Brian Kelly gave us all when he was announced as the new head coach at LSU.

All of us will be watching in anticipation on Saturday for what should be a very fun slate of games. Here are my best bets for conference championship weekend.

Big 12 Championship Game: #9 Baylor Bears at #5 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Spread: Oklahoma State -5.5

Total: 46.5

Nobody expected the Cowboys to be in playoff contention this season, but here we are. If Oklahoma State can win this game and get some help, they will be a playoff team, but this game is no cakewalk for the Pokes. Baylor is another team that has overperformed this year, as Dave Aranda has done a great job with this defence and the offence has been solid, as well. A big question mark will be whether Bears QB Gerry Bohanon will play this weekend. He missed last week’s game and Baylor just got past Texas Tech in a tight game. These teams combined for 38 points in their first meeting. I think the Bears can give Oklahoma State a scare in what could be another low scoring game with the Cowboys coming off an emotional win last week. I’ll take the points with Baylor here.

The Pick: Baylor +5.5

--

SEC Championship Game: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide at #1 Georgia Bulldogs

Spread: Georgia -6.5

Total: 49.5

Alabama is coming off a wild, season-saving win in the Iron Bowl last week. Bryce Young struggled to move the ball all game, but came up clutch with a last-minute drive to send the game to overtime in which the Tide prevailed. It does not get any easier for Saban and crew this weekend as this Georgia team is just simply dominant. They have not allowed more than 20 points in a game this season and QB Stetson Bennett has really found a role in this offence as a game manager who limits mistakes. While Young is a stud, this Alabama offence lacks elite playmakers like Devonta Smith or Najee Harris were for them last year. Auburn laid a blueprint for how to defend this team and they do not have the freakish athletes that Georgia does defensively. This Bulldogs’ defence is just loaded, and I think the Dawgs continue their dominant run here and end Alabama’s season. I’ll take Georgia to win by a touchdown.

The Pick: Georgia -6.5

--

AAC Championship Game: #21 Houston Cougars at #4 Cincinnati Bearcats

Spread: Cincinnati -10.5

Total: 53

This is the biggest game in the history of the Bearcats’ program. If they win, it would be a crime to keep them out of the playoffs. Luke Fickell likely turned down much bigger jobs at USC and Notre Dame to ride it out with this team and try to make history as the first non-Power 5 school to make the playoffs. However, the Bearcats have no walk in the park in front of them. Since a bad Week 1 loss to Texas Tech, this Cougars team has not lost a game. Their offence has come together and their defence is better than the typical Dana Holgorsen team, giving up under 20 points a game. The pressure is all on Cincinnati here and Houston will be looking to play spoiler. The Cougars could give them a scare here and I like getting the hook on 10 points.

The Pick: Houston +10.5

--

Big 10 Championship Game: #13 Iowa Hawkeyes at #2 Michigan Wolverines

Spread: Michigan -10.5

Total: 43.5

Michigan finally did it. Jim Harbaugh got his first win over Ohio State and Michigan’s first win over the Buckeyes since 2011. Now they are in a win-and-get-in situation for the College Football Playoff. But they have a Hawkeyes team in front of them that plays solid defence and runs the football well. The Hawkeyes' path to victory here would be to slow down the game and hope for some turnovers, however Michigan has a done a very good at protecting the football this year. These two teams aren’t that dissimilar in style of play, but Michigan just does everything better and that is without even mentioning defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who with a big game here and an Alabama loss, could become the first defensive player since Charles Woodson in 1997 to win the Heisman Trophy. I am buying the Wolverines hype and I think they continue the momentum and roll here.

The Pick: Michigan -10.5

--

ACC Championship Game: #16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at #15 Pittsburgh Panthers

Spread: Pittsburgh -3

Total: 71.5

By just looking at the total of this game, you know that the sportsbooks are expecting an absolute shootout. Kenny Pickett might be in New York as a Heisman Trophy candidate next weekend with another big performance here and I like the Panthers with the better defence here, as well. Panthers wide receiver Jared Addison has had an under-the-radar great season with 1,353 yards and 17 touchdowns and is flanked on the other side by Peterborough, Ont.'s Jared Wayne, who has been effective, as well. Wake can for sure score points, but I think Pitt is better on both sides of the ball and the Panthers finish the season with their first ACC Championship.

The Pick: Pittsburgh -3

