It’s time to welcome the Big 10 to the 2020 College football season!

This week we will see the debut of another Power Five conference, including the No. 5 team in the country in “THE Ohio State University” as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Big 10 play begins on Friday night with a game between Wisconsin and Illinois and the conference also provides the matchup of the weekend as Michigan and Minnesota meet on Saturday night.

Here are my top plays in the Week 8 edition of Simmons vs. The Spread.



NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS at (5) OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Spread: Ohio State -26

Total: 68.5

The Buckeyes have yet to play a game this season but are still ranked fifth in the country, which is all you need to know about the talent level of their program. Justin Fields returns at quarterback and will be looking to put on a show as a potential top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Nebraska looks to improve in its third season under Coach Scott Frost, with a veteran starter returning at quarterback in Adrian Martinez. Keep an eye on the Buckeyes running back situation as they have an intriguing duo in Trey Sermon, the grad transfer from Oklahoma, as well as the highly recruited Master Teague, who is coming off an injury. Ohio State will be looking to make a statement in this spot. If Frost can get the offence moving like he did at UCF this over will cruise.

The Pick: Over 68.5



SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI GOLDEN EAGLES at LIBERTY FLAMES

Spread: Liberty -11

Total: 63

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze infamously had to resign at Ole Miss due to some off-field issues, but his coaching ability has never been in question. He has a 13-5 record since taking over at Liberty, which was a 1-AA program prior to his arrival. The Flames’ offence is impressive, led by dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis and a group of running backs including Shedro Louis, who showed last week against Syracuse he is dynamic in the open field. Southern Miss has been a dumpster fire to start the season. After an opening week loss to South Alabama, head coach Jay Hopson resigned and his interim replacement, Scotty Walden, will not be with the team this week due to contracting COVID-19. These are two programs headed in opposite directions, and Freeze is auditioning every game for a future Power 5 job. I like Liberty to roll here.

The Pick: Liberty -11



VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (19) at WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS

Spread: Virginia Tech -9

Total: 68.5

Quarterback Hendon Hooker is finally healthy again for the Hokies and has the offence rolling. Khalil Herbert has emerged as potential star for Virginia Tech at running back after transferring from Kansas. The Hokies defence, on the other hand, will never be mistaken for the ‘85 Bears. For Wake Forest, quarterback Sam Hartman can put points on the board, but their defence hasn’t been very good at all. Virginia Tech has averaged 42 points per game and the Demon Deacons have scored a minimum of 40 points against each of their opponents, other than the Clemson Tigers. I could see Virginia tech putting up 50 points or more in this game and, if that’s the case, the over should cruise. This is my favourite pick of the weekend.

The Pick: Over 68.5



VIRGINIA CAVALIERS at (11) MIAMI HURRICANES

Spread: Miami -12.5

Total: 58

Like Wake Forest, the Hurricanes offence has been impressive against everyone except Clemson. The score last week against Pitt made the game appear closer than it was, as quarterback D’Eriq King threw a couple bad picks in his own territory, which led to points. Virginia has struggled so far this season and starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong remains in concussion protocol. Last week, the Cavaliers had Lindell Stone at quarterback and the only thing worse than his play was his choice of jersey number (36). Both Jaelan Phillips and Bubba Bolden have looked like Sunday players for the Hurricanes on defence this year and they are still waiting for the emergence of highly touted defensive end Quincy Roche. This just looks like a down year for the Cavaliers. I like the Hurricanes to put on a show here.

The Pick: Miami -12.5