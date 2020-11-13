It’s Week 11 of the college football season.

Unfortunately, the biggest story in the college football world this weekend is the games that are not being played as opposed to the ones that are due to COVID-19.

The massive showdown between LSU and Alabama will not be played, along with Ohio State/Maryland and a few other SEC games that have been postponed.

Its unfortunate situation but these are the times we are in.

While there are no ranked teams playing each other, there are a few intriguing games to keep an eye on Saturday.

Notre Dame, coming off a huge win over Clemson, will travel to Boston College to take on the Eagles.

Also, Michigan has Wisconsin coming to town, which hopes to have quarterback Graham Mertz back in the lineup. Jim Harbaugh is coaching for his job so every Michigan game is worth monitoring.

Here are my top plays in the Week 11 version of Simmons vs the Spread

(2) NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH at BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

SPREAD: Notre Dame -13.5

TOTAL: 50

As mentioned above, the Irish are coming off a huge win over Clemson that has them firmly in playoff contention this season. However, this could be a classic letdown spot for Notre Dame. Phil Jurkovec was five star recruit for Notre Dame and chose to transfer when he couldn’t beat out Ian Book for the job. Jurkovec will have extra motivation in this game and want to put on a show against his old teammates in what is already a rivalry between these two schools. Ultimately, I think Notre Dame wins the game, but BC could give them a scare here. Take the points with the home underdog.

THE PICK: Boston College +13.5

WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS at NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

SPREAD: UNC -13.5

TOTAL: 66.5

Wake Forest has its offence rolling and has won four straight after starting the season 0-2. However, the Demon Deacons give up 180 yards per game on the ground, which plays right into the strength of the Tar Heels, which have a two-headed monster at running back in Michael Carter and Javonte Williams (239 yards per game). Sam Howell is also coming into his own after a slow start, but Wake Forest’s veteran quarterback Sam Hartman is no slouch either. The Tar Heels have scored 48.3 points per game over the last three games and their totals have been an average of 78 over this period. Wake has scored 37 points per game so here’s hoping this trend continues. As a wise man once said "life’s too short to bet the under."

THE PICK: Over 66.5

(11) OREGON DUCKS at WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

SPREAD: Oregon -10

TOTAL: 57.5

Oregon started off slow in their debut, but came on strong in the second half, showing good team speed in the win and cover over Stanford. Washington State quarterback Jayden De Laura showed flashes of playmaking ability in the Cougars’ debut win over Oregon State, however Oregon State is not quite at the level of their inner-state conference rival. Oregon State, a perennial Pac-12 bottom feeder was able to put up 451 yards of offence last week and that does bode well for the Cougs as Oregon is a different animal both offensively and more importantly defensively than the Beavers. Look for CJ Verdell to have a big game here and the Ducks to cover the number.

THE PICK: Oregon -10

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES at NC STATE WOLFPACK

SPREAD: NC State -9.5

TOTAL: 60

This game opened with NC State as seven-point favourites and moved to 9.5 when news came out that Florida States leading wide receiver Tamorrion Terry was leaving the program, while top defensive lineman and NFL Prospect Marvin Wilson is done for the season with an injury. Quarterback Jordan Travis, who is the brother of former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon, showed some flashes against UNC but has regressed since as FSU has not scored over 20 points in their last two games. Travis is also not 100 per cent healthy going into this game and his backup James Blackman quit the team this week as well. NC State played Miami tight last week and has been mostly competitive all season. Quarterback Bailey Hockman is an FSU Transfer so he will be looking to get some revenge on his former team. Nothing seems to be going right for the Seminoles this week; NC state wins big here.

THE PICK: NC State -9.5