Last week was one of the wildest weekends of College Football I can remember in a long time and we could not have asked for a better start to this season.

While there are less heavyweight matchups we will still see No.1 Alabama go into Texas. The spread in this game is Alabama -21, which shows how loaded the Crimson Tide are.

Keep an eye out on Fanduel for Alabama’s team total. These numbers go up closer to game time, but I would consider at the over on anything up to 42.5 as Saban will look to make a statement here.

As well, Florida and Kentucky meet in not just a battle of SEC teams, but a battle of two potential first round Quarterbacks next season in the electric Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

The spread on FanDuel is -5.5 for Florida, who will be looking to avoid a letdown spot after pulling off the home upset over Utah last week.

As much as these are the best games on the field, that does not necessarily mean they are the best games to bet on at FanDuel this weekend.

Here are my best bets for this week’s games.

North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia State Wildcats

Spread: North Carolina -6.5

Total: 65

In the movie Draft Day (Spoiler Alert!) the character played by Kevin Costner reveals a piece of paper at the end of the movie that says “Vontae Mack no matter what”, well that is exactly how I feel about North Carolina Overs.

This Tar Heels offence is incredibly impressive and has averaged 59.5 ppg through two games led. As good as they are on offence, they are equally horrible on defence.

Through two games, they gave up 648 total yards and 61 points to Appalachian State including 40 in the 4th quarter and 335 yards and 24 points to Florida A&M.

In contrast, last week Florida A&M had 121 total yards in 59-3 to FCS school Jackson State. Yeah, this Tar Heels defence is that bad.

I know 65 is high number, but after watching this North Carolina teams on both sides of the ball, I just have their over on FanDuel “no matter what”.

The Pick: Over 64.5

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Colorado State Rams

Spread: -11.5

Total: 59.5

In 2021, Colorado State went 3-9 with a QB named Todd Centeio. That same Centieo transferred to James Madison and in their FBS debut last week he passed for 6 Touchdowns in a 44-7 over Middle Tennessee State.

The Blue Raiders had 125 yards of total offence in that game and may be one of the worst overall teams in the NCAA this year.

Colorado State is coming off an expected blowout loss to Michigan. Coach Jay Norvell brought over a bunch of transfers from Nevada and they should be a better team, when up against non -power 5 opponents.

This is more picking against MTSU, than picking Colorado State, as I think the Blue Raiders are that bad. You might not see another number this low against the MTSU from an FBS opponent for a while.

The Pick: Colorado State -11.5

Southern Mississippi Tigers at #16 Miami Hurricanes

Spread: Miami -26.5

Total: 51.5

From a football perspective, I know you can’t take much away from a 70-13 Miami win over Bethune Cookman last week. The one thing you can takeaway from that game; it was one of the best atmospheres I have seen at Hard Rock Stadium in years.

Mario Cristobal has brought a renewed energy to “The U” that has not been seen since the days of Ed Reed and Willis McGahee.

This Hurricanes offence is high powered and led by first round hopeful Tyler Van Dyke. Rb Jaylan Knighton is expected back this week as well, although the two headed punch of Parrish and Franklin filled in admirably in this absence.

The Southern Miss offence, ironically is led by the son of Hurricanes alum Frank Gore Jr. Like his father, Gore plays RB primarily but even saw some wildcat snaps last week having 4 passing attempts in the game. They just want to get the ball is his hands any way they can.

The Canes did give up a few too many big plays against Bethune Cookman, and I don’t see Southern Mississippi slowing down the Miami offence.

Based on that, does 51.5 not seem a bit low? I think there’s a real chance Miami could score 40+ on their own. This is my best bet of the weekend.

The Pick: Over 51.5