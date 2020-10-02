Week 4 of the college football season brought us some big upsets as the Oklahoma Sooners and defending champion LSU Tigers both lost games to unranked opponents.

Both look to bounce back this weekend.

Also, two top-10 teams will meet for the time this season in the "South’s oldest rivalry" when Auburn clashes with Georgia on Saturday night. There’s also a heavyweight battle in the AAC between Memphis and SMU Saturday afternoon.

Here are my picks in this week’s edition of Simmons vs. The Spread.

ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES @ COASTAL CAROLINA CHANTICLEERS

SPREAD: Arkansas State -3

TOTAL: 64.5

Arkansas State’s upset over Kansas State three weeks ago looks even better now after the Wildcats won in Norman last week. Jonathan Adams is a big play receiver for the Red Wolves and had three touchdowns in that game. Arkansas has a platoon at quarterback led by Logan Bonner and competed in their one loss to a good Memphis team. Coastal Carolina’s 2-0 start is a bit misleading as having a Power 5 win over the lowly Jayhawks does not mean much.

THE PICK: Arkansas State -3

MEMPHIS TIGERS (25) @ SMU MUSTANGS

SPREAD: Memphis -2.5

TOTAL: 74.5

If you have read past editions of Simmons vs. The Spread, you will know I am bullish on Southern Methodist this year. I love the three-headed monster they have on offence with Buechele, Bentley and Roberson. Memphis is good team as well led by star quarterback Brady White. However, the loss of running back Kenneth Gainwell, who opted out of the season, will make a difference in this game. This is the most interesting game on this week’s slate as far as I’m concerned, and I like the value in the home dogs.

THE PICK: SMU +2.5

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS (17) @ KANSAS JAYHAWKS

SPREAD: Oklahoma State -21.5

TOTAL: 54

Oklahoma State’s strong defensive play has been one of the biggest surprises of the season to me so far. They have been difficult to move the ball against on every game thanks in large part to their strong play in the secondary. The offence, on the other hand, has been a bit of a letdown so far, but there is no better opponent to work out those kinks against than the Jayhawks. Kansas has one of the worst run defences in the U.S., which sets up well for Canadian Chuba Hubbard to feast on. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders has also been practising this week, which should provide another spark for this offence. Les Miles, like Charlie Weis before him, was a big-name hire that has yet to produce any on-field results. I like the Pokes to win big here.

THE PICK: Oklahoma State -21.5

TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS @ KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

SPREAD: Kansas State -2.5

TOTAL: 63.5

Texas Tech fell apart late in an absolute heartbreaking loss to Texas last week. They scored a ton of points but couldn’t slow down their opponent, which is something I could see happening again this week. Kansas State is coming off an upset win over Oklahoma in which its offence was able to move the ball pretty well, putting up 38 points in the game. Five-foot-five running back Deuce Vaughn emerged as a playmaker for the Wildcats. On the other side of the ball, their secondary left a lot to be desired. Both teams are coming off emotional games, so I do not have a lean for either side. I’ll cheer for the points in this one.

THE PICK: Over 63.5

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN @ AIR FORCE FALCONS

SPREAD: Navy -6.5

TOTAL: 47

Air Force is making its season debut in this game against a fellow service academy in Navy. Like Navy, Air Force runs the triple option offence, which is an absolute clock eater as passing is optional. In Air Force’s last 10 games against the service academies (Army and Navy), they have gone under the projected total of 47 points for this game eight times. These defences should be ready for each other and if you can get a few punts each way every quarter, this under should be in good shape.

THE PICK: Under 47

OKLAHOMA SOONERS (18) @ IOWA STATE CYCLONES

SPREAD: Oklahoma -7

TOTAL: 63

If you watched the Iowa State game last weekend, you saw an absolute rollercoaster. Iowa State was favoured by 2.5 and TCU scored on a last-second heave to make it 37-34. Then instead of kicking the extra point, they decided to just call it a day, giving Iowa State the win and most importantly the COVER. Oklahoma, meanwhile, blew a 28-7 lead and will be looking to bounce back with a vengeance this week. If Spencer Rattler can cut down on turnovers, the Sooners offence will be difficult to keep up with.

THE PICK: Oklahoma -7

BEST OF THE REST

WESTERN KENTUCKY HILLTOPPERS @ MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE BLUE RAIDERS

THE PICK: Western Kentucky -7

I have watched MTSU play twice now and they are a bad, bad team, giving up 42 points a game. Western Kentucky was a popular pick to win Conference USA this year and their 0-2 start has been against good competition. Look for them to get their first win of the season here, likely by double digits against the bottom feeder Blue Raiders.

JACKSONVILLE STATE GAMECOCKS @ FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

THE PICK: Jacksonville State +26.5

Florida State is just not very good. Quarterback James Blackman had a decent freshman year in 2017 and has regressed ever since. Jacksonville State is a decent 1-AA program who can score points . I’m not saying the Gamecocks will win this game, but they should be able to compete and will be motivated for a chance to get a win against the bigger in-state opponent and they will have a lot of room to cover this massive number.

Just remember: good teams win, but great teams COVER!

WEEK 4 RECORD: 5-3