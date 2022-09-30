No. 5 Clemson survived a scare on the road last week, pulling off a 51-45 overtime win against Wake Forest.

The Tigers will have an easy task this week as they are -6.5. at home to the No. 10 Nc State Wolfpack.

As well, the number 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are -17 against No. 20 Arkansas. The Razorbacks are coming off a tough conference loss to Texas A&M and playing the Tide is the opposite of a bounce back spot.

An interesting matchup is happening in the Big 12 as well. The surprising Kansas Jayhawks, who should be ranked are +3.5 at home to Iowa State.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is as dynamic a player as I’ve seen this season, and a win here could start creating some real Heisman buzz for him.

The Jayhawks look to continue their 4-0 ATS record as well, which is really the most important record to all of us!

As much as these are the best games on the field, that does not necessarily mean they are the best games to bet on at FanDuel this weekend.

Here are my best bets for this week’s games.

---

Texas State Bobcats at James Madison Dukes

Spread: James Madison -21.5

Total: 49.5

James Madison’s move from FCS to FBS could not have gotten off to a better start.

The Dukes are 3-0 now after their comeback win over Appalachian State last week and their defence has been ridiculous, especially against the run.

James Madison is giving up 28 yards per game on the ground and have allowed a total of 84 rushing yards through 3 games. In this span they have only allowed one rush of 10+ yards. Just insane.

They did give up 28 points last week, but 21 of those came off of turnovers and they completely shut down a good offensive team in the second half in App State, giving up 0 points.

Their dominant 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee State looks much better now, as the Blue Raiders have dominated their other 3 opponents, one of which being a double-digit win at Miami last week.

Texas State on the other hand has a blowout loss to a bad Nevada team on their resume and are just not very good overall. They do have a very balanced offence as well, which is not great if they want to try and establish the run against this dominant run defence.

James Madison continues its dominant start as an FBS team here.

The Pick: James Madison -21.5

---

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 25. Kansas State Wildcats

Spread: Kansas State -8

Total: 57.5

Both teams are coming off of big conference wins last week. Kansas State upset Oklahoma, while Texas Tech took down the Texas Longhorns.

So, this is a potential letdown spot for both!

While Kansas State did beat Oklahoma in a shootout last week (41-34), they generally play really tough defence.

In their other three games combined, they have given up 22 total points and all three of those games have gone under the number.

Texas Tech has been in more shootout type games, with the exception being their lone loss to NC State, who plays a similar style defence to the Wildcats

57.5 just seems like a lot of points for two teams coming off big upset wins, and with a Kansas State team that runs almost double the amount of run plays to pass plays.

This is my best bet of the weekend.

The Pick: Under 57.5

---

No.1 Georgia Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers

Spread: Georgia -28

Total: 54.5

The absolute worst thing that could have happened to Missouri was Kent State putting 22 points on that Georgia defence last week.

Kirby Smart is the best of all Nick Saban protégé’s and will use that as bulletin board material all week.

On the offensive side for the Bulldogs, Stetson Bennett has improved a ton and it doesn’t hurt to have Brock Bowers are tight end, who legit may be the best offensive skill player in the NCAA.

Missouri is coming off a devastating loss to Auburn. The Tigers missed a 26-yard field goal to win the game as time expired and in overtime fumbled the ball extending it towards the goal line giving Auburn the 17-14 win.

In their two games against power 5 opponents, Mizzou has averaged 15.5 ppg and those defences are not the Georgia Bulldogs.

That Dawgs defence will be angry and ready to play after being embarrassed last week.

Normally hate laying this number of points on the road, but this is just a bad spot for Missouri against an elite team.

The Pick: Georgia -28