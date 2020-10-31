Tennis star Simona Halep announced on Twitter this morning that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together 🤗💪 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 31, 2020

"Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," Halep wrote in the tweet. "I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good...we will get through this together."

Ranked No. 2 in the WTA rankings, Halep last played at the French Open where she lost in the round of 16 to Iga Swiatek.

A two-time Grand Slam champion, Halep took home three WTA titles in 2020.