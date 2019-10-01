Lawrence on record 17-tackle performance: 'My mom is going to go crazy'

TORONTO — Linebacker Simoni Lawrence and quarterback Dane Evans of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo were named the CFL's top performers of the week Tuesday.

Lawrence had a CFL-record 17 tackles in Hamilton's 33-13 road win over Winnipeg on Friday night. Lawrence has 78 tackles this season, one behind league-leader Cory Greenwood of the Calgary Stampeders.

Fajardo threw for 278 yards and three TDs while rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown in Saskatchewan's 41-16 road win over Toronto on Saturday night. This marks the third time this season Fajardo has been recognized as a top weekly performer.

Evans completed 25-for-32 passes for 359 yards with three TDs in Hamilton's win over Winnipeg. It the fourth straight 300-plus yard passing game and fifth this season for Evans, who earned his second weekly honour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.