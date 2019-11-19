Lawrence: 'I just want to go to the Grey Cup and win this'

HAMILTON — Tiger-Cats star linebacker Simoni Lawrence is full of praise for Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback and former Hamilton teammate Zach Collaros heading into Sunday's Grey Cup.

Lawrence says the two talked earlier this year in the aftermath of his hit to the head on Collaros, then with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, in the season opener. Collaros suffered a concussion and Lawrence was suspended for two games.

"We talked for a while, we talked about everything," Lawrence said Tuesday before the Ticats flew to Calgary.

"Everything's good. We wished each other our best and that's just what it is. At the end of the day, I know how Zach's built. He's a competitive dude. We're excited to play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers."

Lawrence sent out a tweet on Sunday congratulating Collaros after the Bombers' win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West final.

"I think it's remarkable what he's done," Lawrence said. "To come back and not play football all season and just compete like that in the playoffs and beat two really great teams, that's impressive to me. I just think that's remarkable and I think he did a great job. I'm proud of him for that."

Collaros was traded to the Argonauts in August, but never saw action with Toronto.

At the trade deadline, the Argos shipped Collaros to Winnipeg. Collaros was the starter in the Bombers' season-ending victory and remained in that position for playoff wins over the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan.