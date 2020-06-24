Simpson joins withdrawal list, but Travelers to go on

PGA commissioner Jay Monahan said Wednesday the Travelers Championship will continue despite five players withdrawing.

Monahan said that Webb Simpson and Chase Koepka have withdrawn out of caution, joining Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell and Cameron Champ as withdrawals. Brooks Koepka and McDowell both withdrew earlier in the day when their caddies tested positive, while Champ tested positive on Tuesday.

Tour confirms positive tests for Cameron Champ, Graeme McDowell's caddie Ken Comboy and Brooks' caddie Ricky Elliott. Also confirms that Webb Simpson, Chase Koepka have WD'd. Both tested negative but they did so out of caution. — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) June 24, 2020

Monahan said the number of positive tests remains low on the PGA Tour, adding that some positive tests will be unavoidable.

"We need to learn to live with this virus. This virus isn’t going anywhere. ... You’re going to have more [positive] tests going forward."

The tour's commissioner added, "There will be serious repercussions" for any player who breaks protocol leading to a positive test.

Simpson is coming off a win at the RBC Heritage on Sunday.

Koepka's withdrawal on Wednesday came just hours after Graeme McDowell told Golfweek he is out of this weekend's event because his long-time caddie, Ken Comboy, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Koepka and McDowell had played a practice round together on Tuesday.

“I’m going to pull out to protect everybody else. I think it’s the right thing to do,” Koepka told Golfweek. “I don’t want to risk anyone’s life if they have respiratory issues or underlying conditions. The only way this Tour can continue is if guys to do this sort of thing and be proactive about it.”

Koepka added that he and Elliott were both tested Monday and received negative results before Elliott received a positive test on Wednesday morning.

“We all got tested Monday—myself, (coach Claude Harmon) and Ricky. We all came back negative,” Koepka said. “We had no symptoms. Nothing.”

Koepka and McDowell are the latest to drop out of PGA events due to COVID-19, following Nick Watney and Cameron Champ, who both tested positive for the coronavirus themselves.

“For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane,” McDowell told Golfweek Tuesday night. “I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family.”

McDowell himself tested negative on Monday and is experiencing no symptoms. Comboy's positive test was returned on Tuesday.

McDowell has also informed the PGA Tour who he was in close contact with before missing the cut at last weekend's tournament at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, S.C.

With McDowell out, this means Canadian David Hearn is now in the field for the Travelers according to TSN's Bob Weeks.

With the McDowell WD, David Hearn is now in the field at the Travelers. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) June 24, 2020

This weekend's Travelers Championship is set to begin Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

McDowell said he does not expect to play again until at least the Workday Charity Open in Ohio scheduled for two weeks from now.

