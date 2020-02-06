Top five landing spots for Brady to win a Super Bowl next season

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle announced he is retiring from the NFL on Thursday.

"It's been REAL @NFL, @Chargers, @Ravens, @RamsNFL! TEAMMATES, COACHES and others I LOVE y'all. We had a GREAT RUN!!!!!" Weddle tweeted.

The 35-year-old was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro and finished his career with 1,235 tackles, 30 interceptions, and 11.5 sacks.

Weddle spent time with the San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams.