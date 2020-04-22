Als' Muamba on how he's still mentoring his teammates amid the COVID-19 pandemic

After a brief stint in the now-defunct XFL, three-time Grey Cup champion S.J. Green intends on returning to the CFL to play one final season of professional football.

And the 34-year-old receiver has his heart set on returning to Montreal, where he played from 2007-2016 and won championships in 2009 and 2010.

"In a perfect world that is what I would want – to go back to Montreal and finish my last year," Green said from his home in Tampa.

"My goal was always to come back and retire a CFL player. I plan to come back and help somebody win a championship and retire after the season. That's my goal."

Green has amassed 10,222 receiving yards, 716 catches, and 60 touchdowns in the CFL. After Green's recent contract in Toronto expired at the end of the 2019 season, the eight-time East Division all-star decided to sign with the XFL in February.

Green reunited with former Montreal and Toronto head coach Marc Trestman in Tampa Bay, but featured in just two games with the Vipers and did not register a single catch.

"It was just an interesting position to be, because for the first time I felt like an outsider in the locker room," Green said of his XFL experience.

"I appreciate the opportunity [to play in the XFL]. I'm grateful for the opportunity. I'm thankful that I was able to capitalize on the moment. But I'm a CFL player."

Green is now waiting to see how the CFL will navigate the challenges of the coronavirus, but he is hopeful to play one last season north of the border in 2020.

"It was never my goal to leave the CFL and not come back. I just didn't want to talk in the media and put my business out on broad street," Green says.