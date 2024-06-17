Slovakia produced the first shock of Euro 2024 with a 1-0 victory over Belgium from Frankfurt.

A seventh-minute strike from Ivan Schranz was the game's only goal to give Slovakia a famous win over a European heavyweight.

Romelu Lukaku had two goals ruled off after VAR checks.

The goal came against the run of play. After a couple of early chances from Lukaku and Jeremy Doku, Slovakia's marker came from nothing.

Near the corner flag and under very little pressure, Doku made a very poor pass into the area that was pounced upon by Slovakia. Koen Casteels did well to turn aside Juraj Kucka from close range, but he parried into the path of Schranz, who slotted home for his fourth international goal.

It could have been 2-0 at the half if it weren't for Casteels. Kucka set up Lukas Haraslin for a beautifully timed volley that was struck with intent, but it was knocked away by a diving Casteels.

With Doku and Leanrdo Trossard switching flanks to start the second half, Belgium looked the livelier of the two sides as the second 45 went on.

The Red Devils thought they had their equalizer in the 56th. A Trossard cross was headed down by Amadou Onana into the path of Lukaku to head past Martin Dubravka. But the joy was short-lived as a VAR check showed the Chelsea man was offside.

Belgium continued to attack in waves. In the 62nd, Doku was denied with some fine defending before Lukaku found the side netting.

Then in the 64th, the Red Devils thought they had a sure goal. Second-half substitute Johan Bakayoko's effort appeared to be headed over the line until a final-second intervention from David Hancko to somehow keep it out as Slovakia continued to live dangerously.

In the 86th, Lukaku fired home with authority as the Belgium pressure finally paid off, but once again, there would be video intervention.

Replays showed that Lois Openda handled in the buildup to his cross to Lukaku and after the referee checked the pitchside monitor, the goal was ruled off because of it. Lukaku was left in disbelief.

Both teams return to action on Friday.

Slovakia meets Ukraine in Dusseldorf, while Belgium takes on Romania in Koln.

Romania was a 3-0 winner over Ukraine in the Group E opener earlier on Monday.