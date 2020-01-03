Smith scores twice, Marlies fall to Crunch for third straight loss

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Gemel Smith struck twice while Otto Sompi and Alex Barre-Boulet had a goal and two assists apiece, and the Syracuse Crunch toppled the Toronto Marlies 8-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Taylor Raddysh, Ross Colton, Ben Thomas and Cory Conacher also scored as the Crunch (17-14-3) outshot Toronto 56-22, handing the Marlies a third straight loss.

Spencer Martin made 20 saves for Syracuse.

Matt Read and Nic Petan scored for the Marlies (19-11-3), AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kasimir Kaskisuo, fresh off being named AHL all-star earlier in the day, stopped 23-of-27 shots in 37 minutes of work before being replaced by Joseph Woll. Woll kicked out 25-of-29 shots in relief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020