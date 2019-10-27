SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Gemel Smith scored 39 seconds into overtime as the Syracuse Crunch edged the Toronto Marlies 4-3 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Cal Foote, Ross Colton and Taylor Raddysh scored second-period goals to give the Crunch (3-2-2) a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Garrett Wilson and Tyler Gaudet responded for the Marlies (6-0-2) in the third period to force extra time, while Pontus Aberg opened the scoring in the first.

Louis Domingue made 15 saves for Syracuse as Joseph Woll stopped 31-of-35 shots for Toronto, which has dropped back-to-back games after opening the season with six straight wins.

The Crunch went 1 for 7 on the power play while the Marlies were 0 for 2.