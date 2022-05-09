Can the Bills get over the hump and win the Super Bowl this season?

Former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel is signing with the Miami Dolphins, tweets the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: Former #Patriots RB Sony Michel is signing with the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

He will join a Dolphins backfield already featuring Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and others.

The 27-year-old was drafted in the first round (No. 31 overall) by the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia and spent his first three seasons in New England.

He had back-to-back 900-yard rushing seasons in 2018 and 2019 before battling injuries during the 2020 season.

Michel then moved on to the Rams last season, totaling 845 yards and four touchdowns rushing to go along with 128 yards and one touchdown receiving in 17 games.