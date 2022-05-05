14m ago
Sounders become first MLS team to win CONCACAF Champions League title
The Seattle Sounders made history as the first Major League Soccer team to capture the CONCACAF Champions League title with a 3-0 win and 5-2 aggregate victory over Pumas of Liga MX on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Raúl Ruidíaz scored in the first half and added a second goal late to help seal the game after the two teams played to a 2-2 draw in the opening leg in Mexico City.
With the victory, the Sounders become the first MLS side to book a place in the FIFA Club World Cup competition.
The Sounders announced the largest stand-alone crowd in CONCACAF Champions League history, with 68,741 fans attending the historic win at Lumen Field.