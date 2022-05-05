The Seattle Sounders made history as the first Major League Soccer team to capture the CONCACAF Champions League title with a 3-0 win and 5-2 aggregate victory over Pumas of Liga MX on Wednesday.

Raúl Ruidíaz scored in the first half and added a second goal late to help seal the game after the two teams played to a 2-2 draw in the opening leg in Mexico City.

With the victory, the Sounders become the first MLS side to book a place in the FIFA Club World Cup competition.

The Sounders announced the largest stand-alone crowd in CONCACAF Champions League history, with 68,741 fans attending the historic win at Lumen Field.