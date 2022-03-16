TORONTO — It appears Toronto FC has found a new home for Jamaican international defender Kemar Lawrence.

A source, granted anonymity because the trade was awaiting league approval, confirmed the pending deal with Minnesota United. It's expected TFC's return from the transaction will hinge on how much playing time Lawrence gets with the Loons.

Toronto acquired the 29-year-old fullback from Belgium's Anderlecht last May, signing him to a contract through 2024. He saw action in 25 league games last season with 20 starts, and filled in admirably at centre back as needed.

But he has not been part of the MLS club this year with head coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as TFC's sporting director, saying only that the team was exploring options for Lawrence.

Lawrence played for the New York Red Bulls from 2015 to 2019 before moving to Europe. He won the Supporters’ Shield with the Red Bulls in 2015 and also 2018, when he named to MLS Best XI.

The Jamaican would be the 19th member of Toronto's 2021 first team to be elsewhere this season. Toronto has already seen fullbacks Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest, England), Brazil's Auro (Santos, Brazil) and Justin Morrow (retirement) move on.

Bradley is using former wingers Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Jacob Shaffelburg at fullback this season.

Lawrence began his youth career with Rae Town F.C. in the Jamaican second division before moving to Harbor View FC of Jamaica's Red Stripe Premier League in 2007.

He has won more than 70 caps for Jamaica.

Toronto (0-2-1) hosts D.C. United on Saturday (2-1-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022