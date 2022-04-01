South Carolina moves onto National Championship game with win over Louisville

Aliyah Boston and the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks earned a spot in the NCAA women’s championship game with a 72-59 win over No. 1 Louisville on Friday.

Boston, voted The Associated Press women’s basketball Player of the Year, finished with 23 points, 18 rebounds, and four assists in a dominant performance. The double-double was her Division I-leading 29th of the season.

Canadian Laeticia Amihere finished with one point, two rebounds, two assists, and three assists for the Game Cocks.

South Carolina will play the winner of UConn and Stanford, who play later on Friday.

Emily Engstler led Louisville with 18 points and 9 rebounds. The Cardinal's leading scorer Hailey Van Lith finished with just six points in the loss.

More to come.