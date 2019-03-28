Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he's taken the step of getting the wi-fi disabled at team hotels to prevent the Saints from "addictive" gaming, likening its affects to those of substance abuse.

"It's something you get addicted to and that means we have to protect the players," Hasenhuttl said.

Hasenhuttl, who took over the reins of the Premier League strugglers in December, says it's a measure he took while at RB Leipzig, as well.

"I did it in my last club," the 51-year-old Austrian explained. "We had also problems with players - they were playing until three o'clock in the morning before a game. You have to help protect them because it's not a small problem. If you are honest it's the same as alcoholism or getting addicted to drugs."

Saints currently sit 16th in the table, two points above Cardiff City for safety. They take on 15th-place Brighton on Saturday.