The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday that programs can begin voluntary, on-campus workouts as of June 8.

The workouts must be “under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution."

"Thanks to the blueprint established by our Task Force and the dedicated efforts of our universities and their athletics programs, we will be able to provide our student-athletes with far better health and wellness education, medical and psychological care and supervision than they would otherwise receive on their own while off campus or training at public facilities as states continue to reopen," said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a release.

Among the enhanced measures being recommended are a three-stage screening process that begins before students arrive, within 72 hours after entering a campus facility and then on a daily basis following the resumption of athletic activity, as well as the testing of symptomatic athletes.

The announcement has been well received by member schools.

"Our administration has worked very hard to make sure that all of the necessary safety procedures and protocols are in place to keep our team safe and healthy," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. "This is a great first step to take in order for us to get back to playing the great game of college football in the fall."

LSU clarified that this announcement is strictly applicable to the football program and return dates for other sports have yet to be determined.