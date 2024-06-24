Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match in the 13th minute as Spain secured the top spot in Group B and finished off a perfect group stage with a 1-0 win over Albania on Monday at UEFA Euro 2024.

The 2012 European Champions solidified their standings as one of the tournament favourites.

Spain has still yet to concede a goal at UEFA Euro 2024 and is only one of two teams to, maintain a clean sheet throughout the tournament.

Torres broke through the hounding Albanian defence on a fantastic feed from Dani Olmo and gave Spain a 1-0 lead when his strike found the far post and ricocheted in for his first of the tournament.

Albania fought for the equalizer to stay alive but was unable to level the match and have been eliminated from the tournament with the loss. The best chance came in the 76th minute when Kristjan Asllani sent a ball on goal from just outside the box but sailed it just wide of the far post. Armando Broja also had a chance in the 91st minute but was unable to generate enough power on his flick from inside the box and his attempt was stopped by David Raya.

Spain is the only nation so far to win all three group-stage matchups. Portugal has a chance to be the second when they take on Georgia on Wednesday.

Italy stunned Croatia with a last-second goal to salvage a 1-1 draw and finish second in the group.

