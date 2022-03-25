Martin puts in 32-save performance, Canucks take decisive 4-1 win over Barracuda

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Spencer Martin stopped 32 shots, backstopping the Abbotsford Canucks to a 4-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda in American Hockey League play on Thursday.

Madison Bowey had an empty-net goal and an assist, while Sheldon Dries, Sheldon Rempal and Yushiroh Hirano all scored for the Canucks (30-19-5).

The result stretched Abbotsford's win streak to five straight.

The lone Barracuda (20-31-4) goal came from Jayden Halbgewachs midway through the second period.

Alex Stalock stopped 14-of-17 shots for San Jose, who dropped to 9-15-2 at home this season.

Special teams were key for both sides, with Abbotsford going 1 for 5 with the man advantage. The Canucks' penalty kill was pressed into action often, too, keeping the Barracuda scoreless on five power plays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022.