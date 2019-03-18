NEW YORK — Baylor, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville are the top seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The bracket was mistakenly put out early on ESPNU several hours before the network had its selection show on Monday night. In 2016, the men’s bracket was leaked online during the selection show.

The No. 1 Lady Bears are the top team in the Greensboro Regional while defending champion Notre Dame is the first choice in Chicago. Mississippi State is the No. 1 team in the Portland Regional where Oregon is the second seed. Louisville is the top choice in the Albany Regional where potentially No. 2 UConn waits.

It’s the first time since 2006 that the Huskies aren’t a No. 1 seed. Tennessee sneaked in to the field as an 11-seed. The Lady Vols have been in every NCAA Tournament since the first one in 1982.

ESPN apologized for its error and aired an early selection show to release the brackets.