Sports world sends well-wishes to Tiger after accident

Tiger 'suffered multiple leg injuries' according to his agent

The golf community and sports world reacted to Tiger Woods' serious car accident in California Tuesday, sending the 45-year-old well-wishes on his recovery.

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods. Hope it’s not as serious as appears. 🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2021

Former United States of American President Donald Trump also released a statement on Woods.

"Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!"



“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

Sending all the positive prayers and blessings to @TigerWoods and his family! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Tlao6GSktF — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021

Our Thoughts Are With You, @TigerWoods. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 23, 2021

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021