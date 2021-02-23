44m ago
Sports world sends well-wishes to Tiger after accident
The golf community and sports world reacted to Tiger Woods' serious car accident in California Tuesday, sending the 45-year-old well-wishes on his recovery.
TSN.ca Staff
Tiger 'suffered multiple leg injuries' according to his agent
Former United States of American President Donald Trump also released a statement on Woods.