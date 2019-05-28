England World Cup hero and Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier will not be a member of the Three Lions' squad for next month's UEFA Nations League finals, but teammate Harry Kane has been named to the 23-man roster despite not having played since incurring an ankle injury against Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals at the beginning of April.

Manager Gareth Southgate selected Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker of City ahead of Trippier at right-back.

Kane's Spurs teammates Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Eric Dier were also called into the squad.

England is set to take on the Netherlands in a semi-finals match on June 6 in Portugal. The winner of that match faces the victor between the host Portuguese and Switzerland on June 9.

ENGLAND SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley) and Jordan Pickford (Everton)

DEFENDERS: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City) and Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

MIDFIELDERS: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) and Declan Rice (West Ham United)

FORWARDS: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)