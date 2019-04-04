Tottenham Hotspur and England defender Danny Rose says that rampant racism in the sport of football has made him look forward to his retirement.

"How I program myself is that I think I've got five or six more years left in football, and I just can't wait to see the back of it," Rose said. "Seeing how things are done in the game at the minute, you just have to get on with it. There is so much politics in football. I can't wait to see the back of it."

Last summer prior to the World Cup, Rose instructed his family to stay at home because of the potential of racial abuse in Russia.

Rose, 28, was one of a number of England players who were racially abused last month in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro.

UEFA has opened up an investigation into fans' behaviour and will make a ruling on May 16, but Rose believes that censure for racism within the sport is laughable.

"When countries get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London what do you expect?" Rose said. "You see my manager (Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino) get banned for two games for just being confrontational against [referee] Mike Dean at Burnley [last month] - but a country can only get fined a little bit of money for being racist? It's a bit of a farce. So that's where we're at now in football. Until there's a harsh punishment, there's not much else we can expect."