1h ago
Blues trade newly-signed G Gilles to Devils
The New Jersey Devils acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.
TSN.ca Staff
The Blues signed Gilles to a one-year, two-way contract last week, when starter Jordan Binnington was in the COVID-19 protocol.
The 27-year-old stopped 36 of 39 shots faced against the Anaheim Ducks in his lone game with the Blues this season. He has a 3-1-0 record in the AHL with a 1.76 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage over four AHL with the Providence Bruins and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Gillies has appeared in 13 career NHL games with the Calgary Flames and Blues, posting a 4-5-1 record, with a 2.72 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.