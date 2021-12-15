The New Jersey Devils acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.

The Blues signed Gilles to a one-year, two-way contract last week, when starter Jordan Binnington was in the COVID-19 protocol.

#NEWS: We have acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the Blues in exchange for future considerations. https://t.co/5sgSMyk3b3 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 15, 2021

The 27-year-old stopped 36 of 39 shots faced against the Anaheim Ducks in his lone game with the Blues this season. He has a 3-1-0 record in the AHL with a 1.76 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage over four AHL with the Providence Bruins and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Gillies has appeared in 13 career NHL games with the Calgary Flames and Blues, posting a 4-5-1 record, with a 2.72 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.