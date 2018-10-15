The Calgary Stampeders announced Tuesday they have added veteran wide receiver Bakari Grant to their practice roster, bringing back one of the team's receivers from the 2016 season.

After starting his career and playing five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Grant spent 2016 with the Stampeders and last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 31-year-old eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark and matched his career-high in touchdowns with five last season, but was cut by the team at the end of training camp.

In 98 career CFL games, Grant has 370 receptions for 4,685 yards and 26 touchdowns.