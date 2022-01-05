The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed veteran American defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade, the team announced on Wednesday

Orimolade, who was member of the Stampeders 2018 Grey Cup-championship team, was set to become a free agent in February.

The 26 year old played seven regular-season games for Calgary in 2021, including four starts at defensive end. He registered eight defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, one special-teams stop and two sacks. He also was in uniform for the Western semi-final.

The Washington, D.C., native missed seven games in 2021 with a high ankle sprain and the entire 2019 season with a quadriceps injury.

“Flo has worked very hard during his Stampeders career to overcome some unfortunate injuries and I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish in a full and healthy season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “When he has been able to get on the field during his time in Calgary, he has shown that he can be a productive and important player for our defence.”

“I appreciate Huff and the entire Calgary organization continuing to back me even with my past injuries. Ready to help bring Calgary another championship," Orimolade said.