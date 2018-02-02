The Calgary Stampeders have traded All-Star defensive end Charleston Hughes and the 34th overall draft pick in the 2018 CFL Draft to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for the 28th overall draft pick in the 2018 CFL Draft and an additional fourth-round pick in the 2019 Draft. The Ticats will also receive a fourth-round draft pick in the trade.

Hughes was named a CFL All-Star last season after finishing with 40 tackles and 11 sacks in 14 games for the Stampeders. The 34-year-old has spent 10 seasons in the CFL, all with the Stampeders, and has accumulated 372 tackles and 99 sacks in 147 regular season games.

"In a salary-cap world, sometimes difficult decisions have to be made and this is definitely a very difficult decision," Stampeders general manager John Hufnagel said in a release. "Charleston has been a big part of our winning ways over the past 10 years and I thank him for his service and for the positive impact he made on this organization and this community. I wish him nothing but the best for the future."

Hughes has reached double-digit sacks in a season five times, and his career high was 18 in 16 games in 2013.

The news comes days after the Ticats announced they had re-signed one of their own defensive ends, Canadian Justin Capicciotti, to a contract extension.